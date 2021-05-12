May 12, 2021

Alhaj Munawar Khan (62), son of late Dastagir and a resident of Rajivnagar, passed away yesterday following a heart attack.

A building contractor and Nimrah Masjid Committee member, he leaves behind his wife Shaheena Banu, daughters Rukhsar Sultana and Neha Sultana, son Yaseen Khan, sons-in-law Arfathulla Baig and Azaruddin (Inspector at Narasimharaja Police Station), daughter-in-law Bi Bi Syeeda, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle yesterday.