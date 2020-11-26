Nanjangud Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde among 33 Dy.SPs, 48 Inspectors transferred

November 26, 2020

Bengaluru: Nanjangud Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde is among 33 Dy.SPs and 48 Inspectors, who have been transferred by the State Government yesterday.

Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde has been transferred to Mysuru’s Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) and Probationary Dy.SP (CID) V. Govindaraju has been appointed in his place.

In other transfers, Narasimharaja (NR) Inspector G. Shekar has been transferred to IGP (Southern Range) Office in place of Azaruddin, who has been posted to N.R. Police Station. Devaraja Inspector Prasanna Kumar has been transferred to NR Traffic Police Station in place of R. Diwakar who has been transferred to Devaraja Police Station.

Saraswathipuram Inspector Vijayakumar has been transferred to Lokayukta and C. Timmaraju of ISD has been transferred to Saraswathipuram. H.D. Kote Circle Inspector Puttaswamy transferred to KSPPS at Channapatna and V.S. Shashikumar of Lokayukta has been transferred to his place.

Chamarajanagar DSB Inspector M. Shivamadaiah transferred to DCIB; Lokayukta Inspector B. Chikkarajashetty transferred to Rampura Police Station; Rampura Inspector Manoj Kumar transferred to Mysuru’s Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) Police Station; Intelligence Inspector M.K. Deepak has been transferred to K.R. Pet in Mandya

Hassan Police Training School (PTS) Inspector D. Satish transferred to Hassan District CESC Vigilance Wing in place of S.M. Devendra who has been transferred to Hassan PTS, according to the State Government order.