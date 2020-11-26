Now add ‘0’ to dial mobile phone number from landline

November 26, 2020

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its latest recommendations for developing a ‘Unified Numbering Plan’ to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line (landline) and mobile services in the country.

This will lead to the current phone numbers changing — existing mobile numbers will require a “0” in front of them to dial from a fixed line connection.

These recommendations are based on the inputs received from various stakeholders and discussions held during an Open House Discussion (OHD) that was held in January, the regulator said in a statement.

One of the key points mentioned in the recommendations include switching from 10 to 11 digits in case of regular mobile numbers, which will lead to the addition of a zero for existing numbers and new phone numbers could start with different digits going forward.