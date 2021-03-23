Nanjangud Rathotsava scaled down

March 23, 2021

Nanjangud: Following public outrage and observation of a voluntary bandh seeking to hold the famed annual Srikanteshwara Gauthama Pancha Maharathotsava at the temple town of Nanjangud on Mar. 26, the district administration has allowed the conduct of Pancha Maharathotsava on a low-scale.

Due to rising COVID-19 positive cases across the State, DC Rohini Sindhuri as a precautionary and safety measure, had issued an order last week cancelling Gauthama Pancha Maharathotsava on Mar. 26.

But the devotees and residents of the temple town, who were upset with the cancellation order, observed a voluntary bandh of Nanjangud town on Saturday last in a bid to exert pressure on the Government for allowing the conduct of the all important annual Rathotsava, which used to be attended by thousands of devotees from across the State.

Now, bowing to the demand of the devotees, the Government has allowed conduct of a scaled down Rathotsava.

As per the directions of the Government, there will be no Gauthama Rathotsava (drawing of big chariot). However, five other small rathas (chariots) carrying the idols of the deities — Srikanteshwara Utsavamurthy, Parvathi, Ganapathy, Subramanya and Chandikeshwara — will be taken out in a procession on Ratha Beedhi (car streets) of Nanjangud on Mar. 26.

Rathotsava will take place only in the presence of local people while devotees from outside the town are barred.

Srikanteshwara Temple Executive Officer Ravindra told Star of Mysore that Pancha Maharathotsava will take place on a low-scale on Mar.26, with five chariots to be taken out on Car Streets of the town.

Pointing out that all customary and traditional rituals associated with the Rathotsava are going on in the temple from Mar. 19, he said Mar. 26 Rathotsava will be held in keeping with the traditions, while also following the Government directions issued in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Last year also, the Gouthama Pancha Maharathotsava did not take place due to COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.