August 30, 2022

Narasimha Mayya (82), a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, passed away on Aug. 24 at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

While his eyes were donated to JSS Hospital, his body was donated to Government Ayurveda Hospital, according to family sources.