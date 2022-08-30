August 30, 2022

M. Shivappa (86), a senior High Court Advocate and a resident of Tammadahalli village in the taluk, passed away on Monday following a heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and friends. Shivappa, who had served as a High Court Advocate for 50 years, was working as a legal advisor for Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

Last rites were performed today at the family’s farm land in Tammadahalli village, according to family sources.