August 30, 2022

Kallumadanda C. Jayaram (75), a resident of # 1751, Hampi Circle in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, passed away in the wee hours of yesterday at his residence.

A native of Bengoor in Kodagu, he leaves behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam yesterday afternoon.