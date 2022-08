August 30, 2022

Walter Pinto (77), retired BEML employee and a resident of Sharadadevinagar, passed away in the early hours of Sunday following brief illness.

He leaves behind daughter Smitha Joyce, Associate Professor at Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru, son-in-law Lt. Col. Anantha Keshava, grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral was held at the Christian Cemetery in Belawadi yesterday morning.