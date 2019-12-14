National Lok Adalat begins in city amidst boycott by advocates

December 14, 2019

Mysuru: The fourth and last National Lok Adalat of the year 2019, began in the city this morning amidst boycott by Mysore Bar Association in protest against the Dec.12 Government order cancelling Fourth Saturday Holiday for Courts.

The Mysore Bar Association at a meeting held yesterday, had decided to boycott the Lok Adalat proceedings in protest against the unilateral Government order cancelling Fourth Saturday holiday for Courts, without giving any prior intimation to advocate Bodies.

Despite boycott by advocates, the Lok Adalat began in the city with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) engaging the services of Para-legal volunteers, Public Prosecutors and social workers for resolving legal disputes by evolving rapprochement between rival parties. However, advocates are taking part in the Lok Adalat being held at all the taluk centres of the district.

In the city, the Lok Adalat is taking place at a total of 33 Benches in the District Law Courts Complex and at Malalawadi Court, behind Apollo Hospital.

Picture shows a woman carrying her child among the people waiting for their turn to get the pending cases settled.

Speaking after launching the National Lok Adalat, Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane said that with the advocates boycotting the proceedings, the DLSA, as an alternative arrangement, engaged Para-legal volunteers, Public Prosecutors and social workers.

Pointing out that 12,209 cases, including 1,205 pre-litigation cases, are coming up at today’s Lok Adalat in the district, he said that the cases include criminal and civil compounding cases, Bank recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, land acquisition cases, service matters relating to pay, allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases, motor vehicle claims tribunal cases, labour, matrimonial disputes and other civil cases.

Noting that there is no fee for settlement of cases in the Lok Adalat, Judge Devamane said that the Lok Adalat awards will be final without further appeal.

The previous three National Lok Adalats, that takes place at all levels from the Supreme Court to the Taluk Court across the country, were held on Mar.9, July 13 and Sept.14 this year.

