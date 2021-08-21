National Regatta Championship begins amid confusion

August 21, 2021

Blame game between Mysuru and Mandya administrations as locals cry violation of weekend curfew norms

Mysore/Mysuru: Sailing competitions began in the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District this morning amidst “jurisdictional” confusion. While Mysuru District Administration claims the area where the competition is being held comes under its jurisdiction, the Mandya Administration claims the same!

Meanwhile, the local people are protesting saying that if it comes under the jurisdiction of Mysuru District, then how can they be given permission when weekend curfew is in force till 5 am of Aug. 23.

Mysore Sailing Regatta, a National sailing contest, has been organised by Royal Mysore Sailing Club and Karnataka State Sailing Association. Around 100 sailors from various parts of the country are participating.

The competitions were not held yesterday due to protest by local residents and non-compliance of permission from Mandya District Administration. This had forced Captain Arvind Sharma, Founder of Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC), to put on hold the event temporarily and rushed to Mandya to seek permission from Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, even after he had the Mysuru District Administration’s permission. Besides, formal permission was also taken from the authorities of Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) since the Dam comes under its control.

While the competition has begun, confusion still remains. “All hurdles are cleared and the contests have started this morning,” Captain Sharma told SOM.

Blame Game

Confusion is prevailing over the location of competition. While locals claimed that it comes under Mysuru jurisdiction, a few officers claimed that it belongs to Mandya District.

On allegations regarding holding the competition in ‘restricted area’, Captain Sharma said that the event was going on at least 1.5 km away from the Dam and said that the State-level authorities of CNNL have given permission only after going through the detailed proposal submitted by RMSC and Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA). “I am not aware of complaint that the competition is going on within 700 meters of the Dam,” he added.

Meanwhile, when reporters questioned about the absence of Health and Fire Departments, Captain Sharma noted that permission had been given by the District Administration of Mysuru only after following due procedure.

Replying to a question on the mandatory RT-PCR negative report of all participants, the organiser said that since most of them have come by flight, they would not have been allowed to board without producing RT-PCR test report. Most of them are senior sailors and they were aware of the COVID rules.

On the allegation of operating a drone in Dam area, Captain Sharma said that an enthusiast photographer was ready to operate it but it was stopped immediately after being informed about the ban on operating drone in that spot.