Mysuru: A massive awareness rally spreading the message of ‘Safety First’ was held in city this morning where more than 1,000 industrial workers from Mysuru and Nanjangud participated.

The Safety March was held as part of 48th National Safety Day under the joint aegis of Karnataka State Safety Institute, Bengaluru (Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health), National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mysuru Chapter, Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA), Nanjangud and National Safety Council, Karnataka Chapter.

The Safety March was flagged off by AT&S India Ltd. Managing Director Robert Grobbauer from J.K. Grounds here this morning. Employees and workers from Rane Madras, L&T, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Bhoruka, Automotive Axles, J.K. Tyre, Jubilant Technology, N.R. Group and staff from more than 25 industries in Mysuru and Nanjangud participated in the march.

Soon after the flag off, the march proceeded towards Dewan’s Road, Marimallapa’s College, Geetha Road, K.R. Hospital and culminated at the starting point. Later, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vontigodi hoisted the National Safety Flag and also inaugurated

an exhibition at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) at J.K. Grounds. He administered the Safety Day Pledge.

The first National Safety Day (NSD) campaign was launched in 1972 and has since been organised every year.

NSD has made impact on the industrial scenario at the national level by contributing to increased safety awareness and reduction in accidents. Started for a single day on Mar.4 as NSD, the campaign has now spread over a week from March 4-11.

Addressing the gathering at a stage programme organised at the Platinum Jubilee Hall, Judge Vontigodi said that the NSD renews the commitment of the employees towards safety and health at workplace and ensures that safety and health are integrated in work culture and lifestyle.

“NSD is aimed at promoting an accommodative environment for encouraging industrial safety awareness for reducing accidents. Safety culture is vital for the overall well-being of an organisation and society,” he said and insisted on employees developing the attitude and conduct to ensure safety and embrace safe practices for eliminating fatal and non-fatal incidents.

“Safety is an ongoing process in human life and behavioural attitude play a vital role in avoiding accidents in industries. For this, coordination between managements and employees is vital. Though many industries have the best systems and best safety practices in place to achieve zero accidents, employees must wear safety gadgets and develop safety consciousness while discharging their duties,” he opined.

President and Whole Time Director of Automotive Axles Limited Dr. N. Muthukumar presided over the event and Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health Additional Director – Industries B.V. Ravikumar was the guest of honour. Harish Machaiah of National Institute of Personnel Management, Mysuru Chapter, H. Suresh, Assistant Director, Factories and Boilers and others were present.

