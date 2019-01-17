NCC Mysuru gets two Twin-Seater Training Aircraft

Mysuru: In a first for any National Cadet Corps (NCC) Unit in Southern States, the NCC Group Headquarters in Mysuru has received two new Microlight Aircraft — Pipistrel Virus FW 80 — to facilitate flight training for its cadets. It is a two-seater T-Tail high-wing aircraft that is ideal for initial and advanced flight training.

The two aircraft were sanctioned to Mysuru as part of the NCC’s plan to procure 100 such aircraft for its squadrons across the country. Brigadier D.M. Purvimath (VSM), Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa and Colonel M.K. Belliappa, Group Commander, NCC Mysore Group, received the aircraft at the Mysore Airport recently and undertook the first training flights.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Col. Belliappa said that the Cadets of Mysore Group will now be able to get flight training in Mysuru itself as previously they were required to go to Bengaluru for training.

“The hangar damaged during a storm in May 2016 required grounding of two of the X Air Microlight aircraft previously available with the 4 Karnataka Air Squadron,” he said.

“These aircraft are now being phased out and we are fortunate to receive two advanced Pipistrel Virus SW 80 with better safety features and operability,” Belliappa said.

The NCC Group Headquarters has an Air Squadron to impart theoretical and practical flying training to its Cadets. The Unit has around 10,000 Cadets and of them 1,300 Cadets are form the Air Force wing, having both junior and senior wing. Basic flying exposure is given to junior Cadets and senior Cadets are trained on four sorties a year. “To obtain a ‘C’ Certificate, Air Force Cadets have to fly four sorties and before that they are trained in theoretical and are trained with flight simulators. “In the flights, the main control will be with the flying instructor and the control to the Cadet is handed over depending on their competency and calibre. Safety will be paramount in all the flight operations,” he said.

About Pipistrel Virus

The Pipistrel Virus is a light aircraft manufactured in Slovenia and sold as an ultra light, homebuilt kit, or light-sport aircraft. It is the most economic high-speed cruiser and the fastest high-wing aeroplane in its category.

Made from state-of-the-art composite materials, it is lightweight and robust and features an unprecedented useful payload of more than 300 kgs. The cabin has two seats side-by-side and its fixed undercarriage can be provided in either tricycle or tail-wheel configuration.

