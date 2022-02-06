NCC’s R-Day stars honoured

February 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cadets from NCC Group Mysuru, who participated in the Republic Day Camp – 2022 in New Delhi were felicitated here this morning. The event was titled ‘Republic Day NCC Cadets and Naval Regatta team felicitation programme’ and was organised at 13th NCC Karnataka Battalion Group Headquarters near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

All the 19 RDC cadets, part of the nation’s pride, were felicitated and the bright star among them was Pramila Kunwar, who led the NCC’s marching contingent at the Delhi Parade. She received a trophy.

Lauding the cadets for their excellent performance, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that NCC and NSS training is vital in imparting discipline and dedication among the student community.

Pointing out that it is heartening to note that 19 out of the 54 NCC cadets of the State who took part in Delhi parade belonged to Mysuru, he said that they had trained hard for over four months and their efforts have yielded good results.

Stating that India’s population which stood at 33 crore when the country gained independence in 1947 has now risen by over 100 crore and the country’s population currently stands at 134 crore, he said that it is to be noted that youths form over 40 percent of the population.

Stressing on the need for disciplining the younger generation as it is key for the nation’s growth, he said it is encouraging to note that the marching contingent was led by Pramila Kunwar.

Picture shows city student Pramila Kunwar, who led the NCC’s marching contingent at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, receiving a trophy from VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

Highlighting the roles of the NCC and the NSS in inducing discipline among the student community, he said that even several European countries are studying India’s NCC and NSS modules and schedules of training.

Maintaining that there are over 1,27,000 students studying in University of Mysore, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that out of whom, 10,000 are NCC cadets and 18,000 are NSS volunteers.

Wondering what the rest of the students are doing in their spare time, the VC said it is important to bring them under NCC or NSS. He observed that a disciplined and dedicated education system will hugely help the students become better citizens.

Ex-NCC cadets Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital, Industrialist Arjun Ranga of N. Rangarao and Sons, actress Yamuna Srinidhi, Madhuri Tatachari, who was the first woman NCC cadet of the city (1954 to 1958), ex NCC officer Dr. Madhav Deshpande, Mysuru Group Commander Colonel R.R. Menon and others were present.