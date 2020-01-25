Apache, Chinook helicopters to debut at Delhi R-Day Parade
January 25, 2020

New Delhi: On 71st Republic Day, newly-inducted stealth attack helicopter ‘Apache’ and transport helicopter ‘Chinook’ will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time at the Republic Day Parade flypast to be held at the nation’s capital. A model of Rafale jet will be showcased as part of the Indian Air Force tableau.

The Republic Day flypast will comprise 41 aircraft of the Indian Air Force and four helicopters of the Army’s aviation arm. The aircraft types include 16 fighters, 10 transport aircraft and 19 helicopters.

The Chinook, twin-engine, tandem rotor is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.

Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, designed to survive heavy attack and inflict massive damage. It can zero in on specific targets, day or night, even in terrible weather.

  1. jalandhara says:
    January 26, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Apache and Chinook helicopters are manufactured by Boeing , and in no way represent the indigenous capability of India. Rafale. What is the purpose of this show to exhibit them? They are not new either as both types were heavily used in the 2 Iraq wars years ago.
    Bets for the country to showcase what really has been achieved with indigenous talents.

