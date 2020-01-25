Two from city killed in car accident near T. Narasipur
News

January 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons including a woman from the city were killed and two other women were injured, when the car in which they were travelling toppled and fell into a roadside ditch near Mugur in T. Narasipur taluk in the wee hours today. The four hailed from the same family.

The deceased have been identified as Suhas (35), the car driver and Bhagyamma (45), both residents of Nazarbad near Sachchidananda School.

They had been to M.M.Hills  in a car (KA-03/MG 2226) to offer special prayers to the deity on Friday, being the first Amavasya (New Moon) of the year. They were returning to Mysuru when the car went out of control and fell into a roadside ditch near Mugur cross on Chamarajanagar-Kollegal National Highway at about 3 am.

While the car driver Suhas was killed on the spot, three women occupants of the car who sustained injuries were rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru, where Bhagyamma died a few hours later. Her injured daughters Smrithi and Anitha are recovering.

The T.Narasipur Police have registered a case.

