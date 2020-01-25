Dy. CM gets Rs. 6.10 crore released towards SC women relief fund

January 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift action, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the PWD and Social Welfare Minister, got Rs. 6.10 crore meant for distribution as relief fund among SC community women and beneficiaries, released within five minutes, at the Social Welfare Department progress review meeting, which he was chairing, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here in city recently.

Karjol, upon learning that Rs. 6.10 crore more was needed for distribution of relief money, ensured that the fund was released in no time.

Soon as the meeting began, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Muniraju brought to the notice of the Minister that 200 women have been provided a relief of Rs.1.87 crore, while another Rs. 6 crore was needed to distribute relief to 150 other women; Rs.10 lakh was needed for women who got married in mass marriages and for those who entered into inter-caste marriages.

Then, the Deputy CM immediately called the top Department officials at Bengaluru and ordered release of Rs. 6.10 crore, which the officials did immediately. Karjol also directed the authorities not to delay financial assistance to beneficiaries of various Government initiatives such as mass-marriage, intercaste marriage, widow marriage etc., and victims of atrocities on SC women.

Referring to hostels run by the Social Welfare Department, Karjol instructed the officials to ensure stability of hostel buildings by taking necessary steps and to see that all hostels have rain-water harvesting systems. He also suggested that the community hostels be constructed wherever lands are available.

Directing the officials to ensure better SSLC results in residential schools run by the Department, Karjol said that the Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat funds may be used judiciously in this regard.

Referring to the issue of crimes against women, he directed SP C.B. Ryshyanth and DCP B.T. Kavitha to ensure proper investigation into heinous crimes against women such as gang rape, murder, caste abuse etc.

Karjol asked PWD officials to expedite works on construction of Ambedkar Bhavans, maintenance of State and National Highways, repair of rural roads, filling up of the potholes on district roads and other connecting roads.

MLA L.Nagendra, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.