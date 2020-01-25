Arbitrary Income Tax results in social injustice: CJI
News

Arbitrary Income Tax results in social injustice: CJI

January 25, 2020

New Delhi:  Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde said that while tax evasion was injustice to fellow Indian citizens, arbitrary or excessive taxation on income resulted in social injustice by a government. He was speaking at the 79th Foundation Day of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi yesterday.

He said speedy resolution of tax disputes would act as an incentive to taxpayers and free the funds locked in litigation. “A just and speedy dispute resolution is perceived as a tax incentive by the taxpayer. To the tax collector, an efficient tax judiciary assures that demands arising out of legitimate assessment are not strangled in delayed litigation,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching