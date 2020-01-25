Arbitrary Income Tax results in social injustice: CJI

January 25, 2020

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde said that while tax evasion was injustice to fellow Indian citizens, arbitrary or excessive taxation on income resulted in social injustice by a government. He was speaking at the 79th Foundation Day of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi yesterday.

He said speedy resolution of tax disputes would act as an incentive to taxpayers and free the funds locked in litigation. “A just and speedy dispute resolution is perceived as a tax incentive by the taxpayer. To the tax collector, an efficient tax judiciary assures that demands arising out of legitimate assessment are not strangled in delayed litigation,” he said.