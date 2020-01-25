Kalamandira reverberates with Narasimhaswamy Bhajans

January 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Sai Pranati Seva Trust, Mysuru had organised ‘Narasimha Namana’ at Kalamandira this morning. Over 50 Bhajana Mandalis from different parts of the State chanted Bhajans on the stage while artiste Kalasindhoora R.S. Rajesh sketched and carved the idol of Lord Narasimhaswamy on the spot.

Kalamandira drowned in devotion as over 1,500 women, who were colourfully dressed in traditional attires, joined the singers on the stage from their respective seats and chanted Bhajans in praise of Lord Narasimhaswamy with utmost devotion.

Working President of Karnataka Arya Vysya Mahamandali (KAVM) Girish Pendakur, President of Arya Vysya Charitable Trust, Bengaluru N. Prasad, State President of KAVM Gokula Chalapati, President of Sri Sai Pranati Seva Trust Rashmi Adish, members of KAVM and others were present.