Sedition case: Court reserves order on Nalini’s bail plea to Jan.27

January 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court, on Friday, reserved its order to Jan.27 on the regular bail plea filed by Nalini Balakumar, who has been booked for sedition after she displayed a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during an anti-CAA protest at Manasagangothri recently.

Nalini’s bail plea came up for hearing at 11 am on Friday, when Judge Gerald Rudolf Mendonsa  deferred the hearing  to 3 pm as Public Prosecutor M. Anand Kumar could not appear due to his other judicial engagements. The Judge who heard the arguments in the case at the afternoon session, reserved his order on the bail plea to Jan.27.

With the Mysore Bar Association barring its members from defending Nalini, a team of lawyers from Bengaluru led by Senior advocate C. S. Dwarakanath appeared for Nalini and argued on her behalf.

Nalini had earlier obtained an anticipatory bail, after the Jayalakshmipuram Police registered a suo moto sedition case against her.

