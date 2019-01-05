Need for train from Mysuru to Kochuveli
Need for train from Mysuru to Kochuveli

Sir,

This refers to the proposed train between Mysuru and Kochuveli. It is unfortunate that some people are opposing the train to Kerala forgetting the ever-increasing demand since a couple of years.

I agree that the demand for a train to Hyderabad from Mysuru is genuine. So is the train to Kerala and the extension of Bengaluru-Chennai Express to Mysuru in lieu of the diversion of Mangaluru Express via Kunigal.

People who are opposing the train to Kochuveli must enlighten when and which part of Kerala have they reached in 5 hours by road? It is a matter of convenience for passengers to take a bumpy and risky road travel or a relaxed 10-hour journey in train. The choice should be left to passengers and not readers.

We must understand that a lot of people travel to Kerala regularly and the road connections are very limited with restrictions on night travel, detour route, etc.

– Neha Biju, Kuvempunagar, 30.12.2018

January 5, 2019

  1. Rajeswari says:
    January 7, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Useless suggestion. Who takes train for 16 hours to go to Kerala ? This is definitely not needed

    Reply

