Neglected Freedom Fighters Park to get facelift

Mysore: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come forward to give a facelift to the neglected Freedom Fighters Park in city.

This decision was taken following the recent visit of MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag to the Park, where she found the place filled with parthenium and other wild growth.

The MCC has come up with the idea to develop and improve all the Parks in the city and as a first step, the officials accompanied by the Commissioner are inspecting all the Parks.

The Freedom Fighters Park in the heart of the city, also called the Subbarayanakere Park, is lying in a state of neglect for several years. There is also a Freedom Fighters Bhavan here.

However, the whole place is filled with weeds, parthenium and wild growth making it difficult for people to walk in the Park. The atmosphere is such that people cannot even sit here and relax. Even though the local people have complained to the Corporation several times in the past, the civic body had continued to ignore the complaints. But at last, Commissioner Shilpa Nag, area Corporator Pramila Bharath and other officials visited the Park. Directions were given to MCC, Horticulture and Health Department officials and staff to start cleaning the Park immediately and create a conducive atmosphere for people to once again use the Park for recreation.

Keep the park clean

We are visiting all the Parks in the city. There were complaints from the localites that the Freedom Fighters Park had been completely neglected. In the light of this, when we inspected the place, we found the growth of weeds and other wild growth. As parthenium has grown on the walking pathway it has become difficult for the walkers to use it. Realising the problem, the Corporation staff have been asked to immediately clear all the wild growth and trim the lawn. Our aim is to see that the public can make use of this Park from tomorrow itself. In the coming days the fountain that is dysfunctional will be repaired, says Shilpa Nag, MCC Commissioner.

