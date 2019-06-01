IAS officer Manjushree re-appointed as Mandya DC

Bengaluru: The State Government on Friday ordered re-instatement of IAS officer N. Manjushree as Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Manjushree, who was serving as the Mandya DC for over a year, was transferred as per the directions of the Election Commission, after Mandya independent candidate Sumalatha Ambarish lodged a complaint accusing her of impropriety in the validation of the nomination papers of coalition candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).

But now with the elections over and the Model Code of Conduct coming to an end, the State Government on Friday re-appointed Manjushree as the Mandya DC.

Following Manjushree’s transfer in March on directions from the EC, the Government had appointed P.C. Jaffer as Mandya DC in place of Manjushree. Now with her re-appointment, Manjushree returns as Mandya DC.

