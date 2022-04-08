Never-ending travails on Kalidasa Road
Voice of The Reader

Never-ending travails on Kalidasa Road

April 8, 2022

Sir,

Kalidasa road generates good tax revenue to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by virtue of having various types of commercial establishments like banks, clinics, hospitals, medical shops, eateries, garment stores and  various other showrooms. But unfortunately this is the most neglected road by  MCC causing hardship to all the persons using this road.

It is next to impossible to cross to the other side of Kalidasa Road at any point of time because vehicles will be zooming past continuously. This issue can be resolved by erecting a couple of high raise pedestrian crossings at a few locations, forcing the zooming vehicles to slow down.

The entire stretch of footpath of Kalidasa Road on either sides are with undulations making it impossible to walk on the footpath freely. Since the footpath cannot be used, pedestrians are constrained to walk  on the road parallel to the vehicles zooming past them, risking their lives. It is definitely not beyond the financial capacity of  MCC to pave good, walkable footpath on Kalidasa Road to help the public.

But unfortunately  MCC is not interested to mitigate the woes faced by the tax-paying public, but their only interest is to fill their coffers with public funds.

– K. Chandrahas , Mysuru, 4.4.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Never-ending travails on Kalidasa Road”

  1. Shankar says:
    April 10, 2022 at 8:26 pm

    May be MCC officials and or local politicians are expecting the ‘mamool” to have pedestrian crossings!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching