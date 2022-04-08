Never-ending travails on Kalidasa Road

April 8, 2022

Sir,

Kalidasa road generates good tax revenue to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by virtue of having various types of commercial establishments like banks, clinics, hospitals, medical shops, eateries, garment stores and various other showrooms. But unfortunately this is the most neglected road by MCC causing hardship to all the persons using this road.

It is next to impossible to cross to the other side of Kalidasa Road at any point of time because vehicles will be zooming past continuously. This issue can be resolved by erecting a couple of high raise pedestrian crossings at a few locations, forcing the zooming vehicles to slow down.

The entire stretch of footpath of Kalidasa Road on either sides are with undulations making it impossible to walk on the footpath freely. Since the footpath cannot be used, pedestrians are constrained to walk on the road parallel to the vehicles zooming past them, risking their lives. It is definitely not beyond the financial capacity of MCC to pave good, walkable footpath on Kalidasa Road to help the public.

But unfortunately MCC is not interested to mitigate the woes faced by the tax-paying public, but their only interest is to fill their coffers with public funds.

– K. Chandrahas , Mysuru, 4.4.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]