New Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Vijayanagar: Around 2,284 apply to avail services

November 12, 2019

Another Seva Kendra to open in city soon

Mysuru: Mysuru’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK), operated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is getting good response from people since it began its operations in Vijayanagar First Stage. The office, located at #532, CCK Complex, New Kalidasa Road, Opposite MUDA Complex, which started functioning from Nov. 1, has received about 2,284 applications as of Nov.11.

With over 25 dedicated personnel working at the Centre with 16 computers and operators, the Aadhaar Seva Kendra is well-equipped to manage the heavy rush and nearly 400 to 500 people are availing services daily. The Kendra has spacious waiting lounge with comfortable seats and air conditioning for visitors as well as drinking water facilities and toilets.

Till Nov.11, 2,284 applications have been received out of which 204 applications are for enrolling of new Aadhaar card and the remaining are to update name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email address and other such matters while 28 have been received to avail biometric updates for children.

Earlier, people had to stand in long queues in Aadhaar Updating Centres, post offices, designated banks, Spandana Kendras and MysoreOne / KarnatakaOne Centres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Kendra’s Operations Manager M.E. Chethan said, “We are not facing any server issues here. In case of any technical glitches that were to happen, we are well-equipped to handle them with alternative resources.”

One can either book an appointment online or walk-in to enrol for Aadhaar or update Aadhaar data at the Centre. While booking an appointment online, one needs to select ‘services’ that they need to avail. The Centre is open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on working days. To book an appointment online or for further information, visit uidai.gov.in.

Following good response from citizens to this new Aadhaar Seva Kendra, authorities are planning to set up another Seva Kendra in the city, which will be functioning soon, informed officials who are working here.

Around 400 to 500 people are visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Vijayanagar to avail services every day. It would take 1 hour to update details if applied online and 2 hours for offline applications,” said N.G. Krishna Prasad, Centre Manager

We need not stand in long queues now for Aadhaar card related issues. Availability of seating facility at the new Centre has been beneficial for us, especially for Senior Citizens,” Mohan, resident of N.R. Mohalla said.

