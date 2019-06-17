New IGP for Southern Range; Mysuru gets new SP

DIG B.R. Ravikanthegowda probing IMA Jewels scam transferred

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle in the Police Department, the State Government late on Sunday transferred 19 IPS officers.

As per the transfer orders, H.G. Raghavendra Suhasa, a 2000 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been posted as IGP (Southern Range) that comprises Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. Suhasa replaces Umesh Kumar, a 1995 batch IPS officer of Karnataka Cadre, who has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru.

C.B. Ryshyanth, a 2013 batch IPS officer of Karnataka Cadre, who is currently serving as

Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Mysuru in place of Amit Singh, who has been transferred and posted as Commandant, Home Guards and Civil Defence Academy, Bengaluru.

In other transfers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) B.R. Ravikanthegowda, who is currently leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team probing the blade company I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, has been posted as DIGP, Crime, Bengaluru city.

Alok Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City, has been promoted and posted as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner in place of T. Suneel Kumar who has been posted as ADGP (Recruitment), Bengaluru.

Ravi D. Channannavar, who was serving as DCP, West Division, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted at SP, CID, Bengaluru. A 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka Cadre, Ravi Channannavar has served as Mysuru SP earlier for over an year. N. Vishnuvardhana, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as DCP (Administration), Bengaluru city.

Vishnuvardhana, who was servicing as DCP (L&O) at Mysuru, was transferred to Bengaluru in February this year ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Kala Krishnaswamy, who was serving as DCP, North-East Division, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru. Kala Krishnaswamy had earlier served as Additional SP at Mysuru.

