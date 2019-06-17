BAI Mysuru Chairman J.V.R. Naidhruva no more
Mysore: J.V.R. Naidhruva (55), Chairman, Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, passed away yesterday morning at his residence in Vijayanagar here.

He leaves behind his wife and a daughter who is pursuing MS in United States and a host of relatives and friends.

He was also actively associated with many organisations like Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, NIE Society, Institute of Engineers, Builders’ NGV Club, Vijayanagara Sports Club and many other organisations.

Last rites will be performed tomorrow (June 18).

Family can be contacted on Mob: 98452-48274.

June 17, 2019

