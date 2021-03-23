New Indigo flight to Chennai from Mar. 29

March 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A new flight has been introduced between Mysuru-Chennai from Mar. 29. This will be in addition to the already existing daily flight to Chennai and will cater to the growing demand for more flight services to Chennai.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha tweeted yesterday that the flight has been introduced by Indigo Airlines and will operate thrice weekly from Mar. 29. At present, TruJet is already operating a daily flight between Mysuru and Chennai. Now, Indigo Airlines has also added another flight.

The ATR flight 6E 7269 will leave Mysuru at 16.35 hrs (4.35 pm) and reach Chennai at 17.55 hrs (5.55 pm). Flight 6E 7259 will depart from Chennai at 14.50 hrs (2.50 pm) and arrive in Mysuru at 16.15 hrs (4.15 pm). The frequency of the flight will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will be launched under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Narendra Modi Government. With the latest service to Chennai, people can fly out of Mysuru to cities like Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mangaluru and Belagavi.

Stakeholders say that the pace at which the airport was growing under the RCS-UDAN scheme was benefiting the business people of the city as also the tourists besides those from the surrounding regions.

IT giant Infosys has campuses in Mysuru, Hyderabad and Chennai and the flight operations would increase their convenience and also promote the growing business ties between Mysuru and Chennai.

On an average, there are over 80% load factor for all flights originating from Mysuru and from Jan. 2021, the Mysore Airport witnessed passenger traffic of more than 37,500. There is a demand for newer flights to Shirdi, Tirupati and Mumbai.

Sources said, there is a demand in these sectors especially from devotees who are heading to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and Venkateshwara Temple at Tirupati. Also, there is a demand from business community for Mumbai flights and talks are on with airline companies. In addition, there is a demand for flights to Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur as there is a full-fledged Intl. Airport in Kannur and flights from Mysuru to Kannur will be a boon to international travellers, sources added.