Newly-proposed train from Mysuru to Kochuveli opposed

Sir,

We are writing this letter to oppose the newly-proposed train from Mysuru to Kochuveli. People of Mysuru have been asking a train to Hyderabad since two decades.

Also with the diversion of 16517/16518 Bengaluru-Karwar train through newly-opened line to Hassan made Mysuru to lose the important evening train from Bengaluru. Whenever we approached the Mysuru division with a request to introduce these trains it was told that they have terminal constraints and new trains cannot be introduced.

Instead of meeting the demands of Mysuru region people, it has now come to light that a new train from Mysuru to Kochuveli will be introduced in a month (as tweeted by Central Minister K.J. Alphons on 23.7.2018).

The special weekly train that was run between Ernakulam and Mysuru was a super flop with reservation in single digit from Mysuru and subsequently withdrawn owing to less patronage.

Kerala is just 5 hours away by bus from Mysuru and train takes a sweet 10 hours to reach the same which by itself shows that there will be hardly any passengers taking train. We hereby strongly oppose this proposed new train to Kochuveli.

We request the authorities to extend 12785/12786 Kacheguda Bengaluru Superfast and 12609/12610 Bengaluru Chennai Intercity Express to Mysuru as the demand of the people of the region instead of a new train to Kerala which has hardly any demand from Mysuru.

– N.S. Pradeep Kumar and S.Yogendra, Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Mysuru, 5.8.2018

August 8, 2018

5 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Newly-proposed train from Mysuru to Kochuveli opposed”

  1. Anwar says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Dear Sir.
    It’s been a while we want a train to Hyder bad from mysore.why you are introducing trains to kerala or else you want put railway line through kodagu ,kindly connect the people in need of the hour not by exploring the views.
    Pls extend the hyderabad train to mysore .
    Citizen .

  2. Qamar says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    I welcome strongly the suggestion of extending train numbers 12609 and 12610 to Mysore

  3. Qamar says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:14 pm

  4. Qamar says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:15 pm

  5. Qamar says:
    August 10, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I strongly welcome the suggestion of Mr. Anwar

