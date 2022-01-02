Newly-wed teen ends life on train tracks

January 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 19-year-old girl who got married just eight months ago jumped in front of a speeding train in the city yesterday. The reason for the suicide is not known and a formal complaint is yet to be lodged though the Railway Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).

The victim has been identified as Swathi, a native of Srirangapatna, who married one Sagar of Kumbarakoppal. Yesterday morning, she went out of the house telling the family that she was fetching milk, but had not returned. Meanwhile the Railway Police was alerted by the loco pilot of a train headed towards Arasikere.

He reported that a woman’s body was found near Metagalli Railway crossing. Swathi walked till a tyre factory near Metagalli and she covered a distance of four kilometres, the Police said. The body has been recovered near a granite factory. The Police have suspected suicide and not accident.

As the death occurred just months after marriage, a Grade II Tahsildar is conducting a mahazar as per procedure. Police said that the family members of the victim have stated that the couple had no differences and led a cordial life. Swathi did not leave a death note and even when she spoke with her mother hours before she took the drastic step, she did not show any signs of depression, said the Police.

The Railway Police have registered an UDR and the case has been transferred to Metagalli Police Station. The Police are awaiting the statements of the victim’s parents.