January 2, 2022

Senior theatre artiste S.N. Sethuram at ‘Plavaranga-2021’

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the theatre should always propagate rightness, veteran theatre artiste S.N. Sethuram opined that Rangayana should strive for erasing ironies and driving out inferiority complex in the society.

He was speaking at Rangayana’s ‘Plavaranga-2021 – Ondu Samvatsarada Pakshinota’ programme organised at Rangayana premises here on Friday to review year-long activities of the theatre repertory.

Noting that no ideology propagates bad things, Sethuram observed that we have to look at our souls before propagating any ideology or thoughts.

Stressing on the need for Rangayana to function with an objective of eradicating the ironies and complexities in our society, he said that it is important for everyone to understand that humanity is bigger than anything.

Contending that our religion is a wonderful one where the Gods will answer prayers, he said that it is not correct to oppose everything. Noting that trust should be fundamental in what we do, he observed that distrust and disrespect will lead to disharmony in the society.

Stating that he is not a professional artiste or a writer, Sethuram said that he had served in Income Tax (IT) Department and he took to the theatre out of passion and with an objective of spreading the message of humanity.

Recalling his job in the IT Department at Mysuru, he said that manufacturing is key for driving GDP growth and the Government cannot be blamed entirely for its fall. He also wondered why some people are displaying COVID vaccine hesitancy at a time when they are not caring about the effects of smoking and alcohol addiction.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar, who spoke after releasing ‘Plavaranga-2021’ — a booklet on Rangayana’s activities — quoted several towering personalities and said there can be no political integrity unless cultural unity is achieved.

Pointing out that the Academy is working in that direction, Vasanth Kumar said that education and theatre help in developing intellectualism and awareness on the goings on in the society.

“We do not belong to either Right, Left or Middle ideologies or paths. We march along in Indian path. But it is surprising that some people who call themselves socialists are opposing Rangayana Director Cariappa, who is striving for bringing about cultural unity. Let these people correct Rangayana whenever he seems to go wrong. But it is not right on their part to obstruct the functioning of Rangayana Director. The concept of Indianness is itself an ideology. Should the people accept the attitude of such people who believe that moving away from Indianness is intellectualism?,” he remarked.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, in his address, said that humanity is bigger than anything. Asserting that he has been functioning in such a way so as to meet the objectives of Rangayana, he said that ‘B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi’ was built at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh without Government help.

Pointing out that Rangayana Founder B.V. Karanth’s bust has been installed and the Rangayana premises has been made green by the planting of 5,000 saplings, he highlighted the calendar of activities of Rangayana after he took over as its Director.

Strongly defending the decision to invite actress Malavika Avinash and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, he said that Malavika provided food and ration kits to over a lakh people and children during the COVID pandemic, while Chakravarty Sulibele is a crusader of clean Rivers, Lakes and other water bodies.

He asserted that he will give out his best in the remaining one year of his term and that he would not pay heed to any obstructions in this regard.

Artiste Ramachandra Hadapad and junior repertory artistes performing at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises as part of ‘Plavaranga-2021.’

MLA L. Nagendra, who spoke after releasing ‘Parva’ calendar, lauded Cariappa for his functioning during the COVID pandemic.

Contending that ‘Parva’ has created a new chapter in the history of our theatre, he said that the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was so impressed by the activities of Rangayana that he sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for ‘Parva’ play when the Rangayana had sought only Rs. 50 lakh. He also announced that he and the Government would stand by Cariappa, no matter whoever stage demonstrations opposing him.

Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi and others were present.

Earlier, artiste Ramachandra Hadapad and junior repertory artistes rendered ‘Plavaranga’ songs, which earned huge applause from the gathering.

The event, which was underway at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises, was later shifted to Bhoomigeeta auditorium as the rain interrupted the programme.