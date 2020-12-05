Next 45 days crucial: Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar

December 5, 2020

Need to be extra cautious between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2

Possibility of 2nd Covid wave in Jan. or Feb.

Bengaluru: There are all possibilities of a second Covid wave during initial months of 2021 and they need to be extra cautious from Dec. 20, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021 as these 15 days are going to be very crucial, warned Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media after a Covid meeting with the experts in Technical Advisory Committee here on Friday, he said the winter months of Dec., Jan. and Feb. are conducive for spread of virus. Next 45 days are crucial for containing the virus. As per the record of other countries it was observed that second wave occurred between 45 and 90 days of the receding of initial wave. According to the Technical Committee report, there were all possibilities of a second wave in the State too. Detailed discussion has been done in the meeting regarding precautionary measures to be taken during this period, he added.

“Public gathering during these 15 days must be handled with utmost precaution. Marriage functions should not exceed 100 members gathering, religious activities and political events should not exceed 200 members. Apart from this, use of masks, social distancing and other guidelines are to be meticulously followed. It is important to contain public gatherings. Discussion will be held with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in this regard,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Meaningless

The Minister said New Year was not a festival for Indians. There was no meaning in celebrations when there was loss of lives and livelihoods in the society. It was meaningless to celebrate New Year’s eve at this juncture. People should be sensible and follow the guidelines.

Highlights

Government and Private Hospitals are always ready to treat COVID-19 patients. Instructions have been passed to increase the number of beds if need arises.

Testing will continue till end of February. Instructions have been given to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily.

Meeting will be held during the third week of Dec. to decide whether the Schools and Colleges can be re-opened.