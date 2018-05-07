NIEIT, Koorgalli, achieves 150 plus career placements

Mysuru: The students of NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT), Koorgalli, have bagged a package of Rs. 5.5 lakh per annum in Campus Placement for the academic year 2017-18.

Despite the global slowdown in campus recruitment for Engineering streams, NIEIT achieved a quality and decent number of campus placements.

The Department of Training and Placement under the guidance of NIEIT Board of Directors and under the leadership of Dr. T. Ananthapadmanabha, Principal, M. Raghavendra and B. Raghunandan, Officers – Training & Placement, provided quality placement to the students by inviting major reputed companies for campus drives.