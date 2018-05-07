NIEIT, Koorgalli, achieves 150 plus career placements
Mysuru: The students of NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT), Koorgalli, have bagged a package of Rs. 5.5 lakh per annum in Campus Placement for the academic year 2017-18.

Despite the global slowdown in campus recruitment for Engineering streams, NIEIT achieved a quality and decent number of campus placements.  

The Department of Training and Placement under the guidance of NIEIT Board of Directors  and under the leadership of Dr. T. Ananthapadmanabha, Principal, M. Raghavendra and B. Raghunandan, Officers – Training & Placement, provided quality placement to the students by inviting major reputed companies for campus drives.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “NIEIT, Koorgalli, achieves 150 plus career placements”

  1. former NIE(SH)IT student says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Stop advertising in the name of placements. FACT: The numbers mentioned are a total of all those students placed since the inception of this college in 2008 (majorly through campus pools and not in the college itself). And there is no global slowdown in campus recruitment for Engineering streams. What a LIE! God bless the training and placement officers, who once upon a time could not get placed themselves. Hilarious!

    Reply

