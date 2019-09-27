Night traffic ban in Bandipur will stay: Centre to Kerala CM

September 27, 2019

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar reiterates that the night ban cannot be lifted as the forests serve as a critical tiger habitat

New Delhi: In a relief to environmentalists, the Union Government has reiterated that night traffic ban on the Highway that passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve will not be allowed. The Highway connects Wayanad and Mysuru and there were demands that the night traffic ban be relaxed.

A note written by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, in a letter dated Sept. 17 to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has stated the ban will stay in place.

The Kerala Government had been insisting that the existing night traffic ban be bypassed on a 25-km stretch of National Highway 212 by cutting through a core part of the forest with an elevated corridor. The Supreme Court had also upheld this night traffic ban, earlier in August.

Currently, only a limited number of Government-run buses and emergency vehicles are allowed to operate during the restricted period of 9 pm to 6 am on the stretch. During this period motorists take an alternative route via Hunsur-Gonikoppal-Kutta-Manandavadi Road, which is around 30 km longer.

While the plan of the elevated corridor was suggested by the Union Government through the National Highways Authority for the Bharatmala project, it withdrew the proposal after inter-ministerial discussions and Supreme Court orders.

The Kerala CM had written to Javadekar offering to fund half the project soon after the SC verdict on night traffic, stating that it will prove beneficial to residents of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. A delegation from Kerala led by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran was also set to meet Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa on the issue.

In the letter dated Sept. 17 and received by the Kerala CMO on Sept. 21, Javadekar has said, “Your suggestion has already been discussed at length by a Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to the Government of India, wherein, it was recommended to maintain status quo on restriction of night time traffic through Bandipur Tiger Reserve and strengthen the alternative route already available for night time traffic.”

“Further, I take this opportunity to inform you that by following the Principle of Avoidance, Core/Critical Tiger Habitats (CTH) need to be kept in view for long-term sustenance of ecology of the area,” he added.

Earlier in March 2018, the National Tiger Conservation Authority had advised the Centre against moving ahead with the project as it could have adverse effects on the forest habitat, where over a hundred tigers currently reside.

The existing traffic ban on traffic flow after dark came into effect in 2009 while the Karnataka High Court was hearing a case pertaining to road kill. At least 215 animals were killed by oncoming traffic between 2004 and 2007, according to the Court.

Recently when Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had asked an easing of the restrictions, he attracted criticism of wildlife conservationists.

