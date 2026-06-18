‘NIMHANS-model hospital to be built at original site’ 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Mysuru will be constructed in its original place despite opposition from farmers.

The NIMHANS-model hospital complex will be constructed on 20 acres of land at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk. The land comprises Survey No. 8 (5.05 acres), Survey No. 60 (6.10 acres) and Survey No. 68 (8.25 acres), collectively measuring 20 acres.

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil said farmers had initially opposed the proposed site, but the issue has now been resolved. “I spoke with Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who confirmed that discussions with the farmers have settled the matter. Construction will commence at the originally identified location,” Dr. Patil told reporters.