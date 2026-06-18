News

‘NIMHANS-model hospital to be built at original site’ 

June 18, 2026

Mysuru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Mysuru will be constructed in its original place despite opposition from farmers. 

The NIMHANS-model hospital complex will be constructed on 20 acres of land at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk. The land comprises Survey No. 8 (5.05 acres), Survey No. 60 (6.10 acres) and Survey No. 68 (8.25 acres), collectively measuring 20 acres. 

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil said farmers had initially opposed the proposed site, but the issue has now been resolved. “I spoke with Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who confirmed that discussions with the farmers have settled the matter. Construction will commence at the originally identified location,” Dr. Patil told reporters. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching