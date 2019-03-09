Nirav Modi sighted in London

Wears Ostrich hide jacket worth Rs. 9 lakh !

New Delhi: Fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi, hunted by Indian investigators for over a year, was seen walking on a street in London’s West End by a reporter of the British newspaper The Telegraph.

The billionaire, who is wanted in India in a Rs. 13,000 crore bank fraud case, said “no comments” at least six times to questions.

Stockier than before and not easy to recognise, Nirav Modi was in a pink shirt and an expensive jacket, sporting a handlebar moustache. The 48-year-old continued to evade questions as he walked briskly. He stopped near a cab, but moved on after speaking to the driver. The British newspaper in its report said Nirav Modi has started a new diamond business in Soho, a part of the posh West End area in London.

When the reporter asked whether he had applied for political asylum, Nirav Modi said, “Sorry, no comments.” Then he walked across the road in his black Ostrich hide jacket that normally costs upwards of 10,000 pounds (over Rs. 9 lakh).

