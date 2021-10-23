Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate Beyond Bengaluru Summit in Mysuru on Oct. 25

October 23, 2021

Sessions on Start-ups from the Soil of Mysuru; Mysuru Ready for Future Digital Jobs

Mysuru: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate Beyond Bengaluru Summit in Mysuru on Oct. 25.

The Summit, titled ‘The Big Tech Show at Mysuru’ is being organised by K-Tech, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and Start-up Karnataka at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city.

Beyond Bengaluru is an initiative by the Government of Karnataka to promote emerging technology clusters in Tier II & III cities across the State. This is supported by strategic policy interventions and by creating a dynamic ecosystem with sharp focus on infrastructure development, increasing the talent availability and bettering market access.

The Summit will see industry leaders, policy-makers, R&D community and Start-ups coming together to share their stories and ignite the next wave of development.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Cooperation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and MLA S.A. Ramdas will participate in the inaugural session of the Summit at 10 am.

The inaugural session will start with a welcome address by Pavan Ranga, Chairman, CII Mysuru and Director, N.R. Group, followed by keynote addresses by Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/ South Asia and Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, Ramkumar Narayanan, Vice-President, Technology and Managing Director VMWare and B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, will address the gathering.

Session ‘Spoke-Shore: The New GCC Strategy’ will be held at 12 noon; ‘Pace of Technological Changes’ at 1.45 pm; ‘Mysuru Ready for Future Digital Jobs’ at 2.45 pm and ‘Start-ups from the Soil of Mysuru’ at 3.45 pm.

For registration, log on: http://beyondbengaluru.com/bb_forms/reg.php?city=Mysuru

[Mob: 98860-98544 or e-mail: [email protected]]