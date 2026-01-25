Nirman building approval website HACKED!

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Nirman 2.0 website, launched by the State Government to streamline and bring transparency to the building plan approval process, has been hacked and has remained non-functional for the past 20 days, severely affecting residents of Mysuru and neighbouring local bodies seeking building licences.

The Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC), which manages Nirman 2.0, has suspended public access to the portal following software glitches and cyber attacks.

Officials said an internal and external audit is underway and that it may take two to three weeks to complete the process and restore the system.

Nirman 2.0 was introduced to allow applicants to upload property documents and building plans online.

These are scrutinised by engineers through the Online Building Permission System (OBPS), after which digital approvals are issued.

However, users attempting to access the portal are now greeted with a message stating that the Land and Building Plan Approval Software (LBPS) site is ‘under maintenance,’ bringing the approval process to a complete halt.

With the system down, applicants constructing residential and commercial buildings have been unable to submit applications online.

Repeated visits to MCC

Those with urgent requirements are making repeated visits to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office with physical documents. Even applicants whose plans have already been approved by the engineering wing are unable to download their licences due to the technical failure.

This is not the first such disruption. In July 2020, Nirman 2.0 faced similar technical problems, following which the Government had temporarily permitted offline submissions until the system was restored.

The prolonged shutdown has dealt a major blow to builders, developers and housing projects in Mysuru. With online applications stalled, approvals for new layouts, housing projects and individual building plans have been delayed, disrupting construction schedules and leaving homebuyers waiting for site allotments.

Housing cooperative societies and private developers, who depend on timely clearances to launch projects, are facing mounting financial pressure and uncertainty. The disruption has slowed real estate activity.

Citizens have demanded that the MCC once again allow offline submission of applications until the Nirman 2.0 website is fully restored, so that building licences can be issued without further delay.

‘Website to reopen in 2 weeks’

The Nirman 2.0 website will reopen in two weeks. A new software system — Karnataka’s Unified Land Management System (ULMS) — is being integrated with Nirman 2.0, due to which the website has been temporarily suspended.

Compared to the existing software, the new system offers several advantages and will enable faster approval of building licences. While people may face some inconvenience at present due to the website issue, the licensing process will become quicker and more efficient in the future. — Shaikh Tanveer Asif, MCC Commissioner