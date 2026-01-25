PRASHAD Scheme will affect Temple structure: Yaduveer

January 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed concern that the ongoing works under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) at Chamundi Hill could pose a threat to the iconic Gopura (tower) of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Mysuru yesterday, he said authorities should first study the original construction methods used during the building of the Temple and carefully assess the pros and cons before proceeding with any new works.

Yaduveer said he had already conveyed his views to the authorities and noted that residents of Chamundi Hill were also opposing the project. While acknowledging the need for development at the Hill, he stressed that it should not come at the cost of its cultural and traditional heritage.

He further said that for the PRASHAD project, the consent of those opposing the works was more important than his own approval.

He urged officials to seek public opinion before moving ahead, but criticised the authorities for pushing the project without consulting stakeholders.

He said he was unable to understand the haste shown in executing the works.