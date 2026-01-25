Fallout of back-to-back crimes in Udayagiri: Shut shops by 10 pm: Residents
News

Fallout of back-to-back crimes in Udayagiri: Shut shops by 10 pm: Residents

January 25, 2026

Police to enforce deadline if traders cooperate

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a spate of crimes, including murder and clashes over trivial issues under Udayagiri Police Station limits, the City Police held a ‘Jana Samparka Sabhe’ (people’s contact meeting), during which residents urged the Police to ensure that commercial establishments in the area shut down by 10 pm.

The meeting was held yesterday at the auditorium of a hotel in Rajivnagar, within the Udayagiri Police limits.

Prominent citizens of the locality expressed a unanimous view that business establishments should wind up operations by 10 pm to help curb crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, who chaired the meeting, said the Police would enforce the 10 pm deadline if traders cooperate and voluntarily agreed to shut their shutters by the stipulated time.

Leaders representing various political parties, representatives of different communities, moulvis, traders and members of the general public participated in the meeting and shared their views.

Residents said that shops remaining open late into the night had led to an increase in the activities of wayward elements.

They alleged that incidents of quarrels and clashes had risen due to the consumption of tobacco products, ganja and alcohol. Petty crimes arising out of personal grudges were also on the rise, with youths being drawn into such activities. They strongly urged the Police to make the 10 pm closure mandatory.

Assuring action within the framework of the law, DCP Sundar Raj asked local leaders to persuade traders to cooperate. He also urged the public to share information related to drug abuse, as well as the use, storage, transportation and sale of narcotic substances, to enable the police to take appropriate action.

READ ALSO  Vidyaranyapuram Dacoity Case: One arrested in Mumbai? Mysuru Police tight-lipped

Those present at the meeting expressed their willingness to cooperate with the police in tackling crime and drug-related activities. Devaraja Sub-division ACP Rajendra, Narasimharaja Sub-division ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas and Inspectors Sudhakar and Swarna were present at the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching