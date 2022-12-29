Nitin Gadkari to personally inspect Highway on Jan. 5

December 29, 2022

Quality, entry-exit on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Construction quality verified by independent third-party: PWD Minister

Bengaluru: Following complaints of unscientific design and development of the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will personally travel on the road and inspect the design on Jan. 5, 2023. The Expressway is 117.3 km long and has a main carriageway of six lanes and has two service roads of two lanes each on either side.

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil yesterday informed the Legislative Council that Gadkari was scheduled to inspect the Expressway on Jan. 5 and he will take a call on remedial actions on the Expressway that has been built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Replying to a question raised by JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda during the question hour, Patil said that unprecedented rains, encroachment of stormwater drains, non-removal of silt and debris led to severe flooding of the parts of the Expressway in August this year. Patil also invited Marithibbegowda to accompany Gadkari during the road inspection to highlight the issues.

“Karnataka has received excess rainfall, 2 to 3 times more than the normal rainfall and as a result, water flow was high. Due to heavy rains, water overflowed from the lakes and entered the Expressway. This problem was compounded by encroachments and silt deposits,” the Minister explained. He added that the State Government has asked the NHAI to clear the choke points and clear encroachments of stormwater drains.

Entry and exits in Mandya, Channapatna, Ramanagara

Marithibbegowda wanted to know from the Minister on the reasons why people of Mandya, Channapatna and Ramanagara have been denied access to the Expressway. “People of Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara have to travel long distances to use the Expressway. Entries and exits have not been provided at suitable places and they are facing hardships,” he said.

Minister Patil replied, “This Expressway is an access-controlled road and was primarily built to connect the two cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru. I am aware that people of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Mandya and Maddur want their towns to be linked with this project. But it may not be possible.”

The MLC noted that it was the people of Mandya, Channapatna and Ramanagara, who had sacrificed their lands for the project and the very same people have been denied entry and exit to the Expressway, he said. Responding, Patil said that he would request the NHAI for entries and exits at suitable points. “But I am not too sure if my request will be accepted,” he added.

Marithibbegowda also said that the quality of the Expressway was not up to the mark and already the much-touted road is witnessing many accidents as many stretches are uneven. To this, Minister Patil said that the State had ordered a third party to assess the quality of the Expressway and the independent assessment had vouched for the quality of work and there were no doubts on that.