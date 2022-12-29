Prahlad Modi accident case: FIR filed against driver

December 29, 2022

Mysuru: Even as Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave a clean chit to the driver, the Mysuru South Police have booked the chauffeur for rash and negligent driving.

Prahlad Modi and three of his family members suffered injuries after a Mercedes Benz car they were travelling in, rammed a road divider at Kadakola, near Mysuru on Dec. 27.

While Prahlad Modi, his son Mehul and daughter-in-law Jinal escaped with minor injuries, his six-year-old grandson Maharth suffered a fracture in his left leg.

According to the copy of the FIR available with Star of Mysore, “The FIR (0280/2022) has been filed against 46-year-old driver N. Sathyanarayana who has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving under IPC Sections 279 and 337.” He is a resident of Bengaluru and the car belongs to one Rajashekar, also from same city.

Sources said that Sathyanarayana drove the car on that day as Rajashekar’s regular driver was on leave. As soon as Prahlad Modi’s family members touched down at Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli in Bengaluru on the night of Dec. 26, it was Sathyanarayana who picked them up in the high-end car and dropped them at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru. Though Sathyanarayana returned home late, he had to pick the visiting VIPs early in the morning the next day at 6.30. He later took them to Rajashekar’s house for breakfast, before embarking on a journey towards Bandipur in Chamarajanagar by road.

Sources said, it looked like Sathyanarayana was sleep-deprived and this would have caused the accident. He is an experienced driver and was well-versed in handling the steering, the source added.