Nivar effect: CM takes road to reach Bengaluru

November 26, 2020

Helicopter did not arrive due to inclement weather

Chamarajanagar:  Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other Cabinet colleagues went by road from Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) to Bengaluru this morning as the helicopter which was supposed to come from Bengaluru to pick them up, did not arrive due to  inclement weather.

According to Police, the helicopter carrying the VVIPs left for Bengaluru, after dropping them atop MM Hills yesterday afternoon.  As per itinerary, the CM, after inaugurating a slew of developmental works atop the Hill, was to fly back to Bengaluru in the helicopter. Due to rains in Bengaluru following ‘Nivar’ cyclone, the helicopter could not come to MM Hills.

After waiting for over two hours, Yediyurappa and other Ministers left for Bengaluru by road.

Earlier, the CM laid foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs.110 crore. He also had darshan of Male Mahadeshwara and administered oath to the Government officials on the occasion of Constitution Day (Nov. 26).

