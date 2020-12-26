No cash transaction at Toll Plazas: A suggestion

December 26, 2020

Sir,

The Government has planned to eliminate cash transactions completely at Toll Plazas on Highways from Jan.1, 2021. Though it is a welcome move to save time, fuel and air pollution at Toll Plazas, it may lead to chaos if the automatic debit from the vehicle’s FASTag account did not happen.

In my recent trip to Tirupathi this year, although there was enough money in my e-wallet that was linked to my car’s FASTag, it did not transfer it to my FASTag account, for reasons not known. It forced me to pay in cash at one of the Toll Plazas on NH 75, as it had insufficient balance, which is not my fault.

If cash handling is completely eliminated in the future, it becomes an embarrassment for commuters at Toll Plazas if such a situation repeats, and it may force people to pay a fine of double the charge, as being done now if vehicles enter FASTag lane without a FASTag sticker.

Hence, the Government may think of other options in such cases before implementing the ‘No cash handling’ rule at Toll Plazas for smooth movement of vehicles and to avoid confrontation with Toll Plaza staff.

– Dr. S.V.N. Vijayendra, Roopanagar, 24.12.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]