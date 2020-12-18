No Hand shakes, Hugs, Dance, X-mas & New Year parties in public venues

December 18, 2020

Government Order valid from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Planning New Year eve parties with friends? Then better be at home as the State Government’s New Year Party Guidelines state that no parties will be allowed in public venues between Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021. The guidelines have been issued by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

The Government has strictly banned organising special parties, DJ parties in clubs, pubs and restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 fearing crowding of people. However, there will be no restriction on opening of clubs, pubs and restaurants as usual but it was mandatory to follow the safety protocol. Owners must ensure following of COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing mask, using hand sanitiser and social distancing in party places.

To check crowding of party buffs, the owners must go for pre-booking of seats through online or token system. Even entry of people must be through queue system. Installation of hands-free santiser dispenser and thermal screening of every person have been made mandatory.

No to kids, senior citizens

The guidelines has also banned the entry of children below ten years and persons above 65 years of age to parties. Both must sit at home and welcome 2021 in their own style.

The safety protocol was also applicable for parties hosted in open spaces and Group Housing Apartment Complexes. Crowding of people on streets, important public places without maintaining social distancing has been strictly banned.

The Deputy Commissioners and Police Commissioners are given powers to impose additional restrictions in their respective districts and cities depending upon the situation.

Notification in two days

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said he would issue another notification regarding do’s and don’ts on New Year eve parties after discussing with DCPs and Police Inspectors since he was new to city. “I am not aware where all the celebrations are held. I will discuss with my colleagues and issue fresh rules in two days.”

No rooms in tourist spots

As a precautionary measure, Forest Department has stopped allotting rooms in popular tourist destinations like Bandipur, Nagarahole, K.Gudi and B.R.T.Sanctuary on Dec. 31 night for the last so many years. The order holds good for the current year too. But this rule was not applicable to Jungle Lodges and Resorts as people can check-in on Dec. 31 but no fun or frolic is allowed.

The only solace for the general public is that they can enjoy the safari on Jan. 1 to begin the New Year amidst nature. Earlier, people were checking into rooms in Bandipur, Nagarahole, K.Gudi and B.R.T. Sanctuary to celebrate New Year with a bang. Considering disturbance to wildlife, the Forest Department banned booking of rooms on Dec. 31 for citizens.

Even public are not allowed to stop their vehicles on roads which passes through thick jungles. Every vehicle is issued with a slip containing time of leaving a particular check-post and time at which the vehicle is supposed to reach another check-post. All safety measures will be taken to ensure strict implementation of guidelines, S.R. Natesha, Director, Project Tiger, Bandipur, told SOM.

Good Decision

C. Narayana Gowda, President, Mysore Hoteliers Association, has welcomed the State Government’s guidelines on New Year celebrations in the wake of pandemic. It was good to ban parties on Dec. 31 as thousands of people gather in pubs, hotels, clubs to welcome New Year without following safety measures.

No hugs, no hand shakes during X-mas fest

The State Government has also issued guidelines for Christmas celebrations on Dec.24 – Dec. 25 banning people from hugging and hand shaking. It has asked heads of Churches to ensure strict following of COVID-19 guidelines during the festival.