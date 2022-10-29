No Mysuru-Cochin flight from Oct. 31

October 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: There will be no flight from Mysuru to Cochin International Airport from Oct. 31 as the airline has decided to drop the flight due to losses. All bookings will be cancelled after Oct. 31 and only existing bookings till that day will be valid.

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath told Star of Mysore this morning that the Alliance Air flight operates from Bengaluru to Cochin via Mysuru.

Though the airlines operated well within the scheduled timings, there has been a lack of response for Mysuru route. Except for some businessmen from Kerala in Mysuru, there were not many takers for the flight. Even Bengaluru-Mysuru section of this aircraft received lukewarm response, he said.

“It will be henceforth treated as a direct flight from KIA in Bengaluru to Cochin. Alliance Air has communicated this change to us and we are in talks with other operators like IndiGo for the best route in the best timing from Mysuru to Kochi,” he said.