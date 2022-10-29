Passenger movement at Mysore Airport doubles

October 29, 2022

Businessmen, doctors, tourists prefer air travel as it is a faster mode of transport

Mysore/Mysuru: Passenger traffic has increased exponentially from the Mysore Airport this year when compared to the last year.

Of the eight Airports in Karnataka, only the Mysore Airport, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and Bidar airports saw an increase in number of passengers while the rest saw a downward trend in passenger movement.

According to the data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in August 2022, Mysore Airport recorded arrivals and departures of 16,181 passengers as against 8,474 passengers in 2021. (see table on page 7)

The passenger flow in and out of the Airport showed a steady rise and in April 2022, 15,017 passengers were recorded and in 2021 during the same month, 9,281 passengers were recorded. In May 2022, 17,045 passengers flew in and out while in 2021 May, 1,951 took flights and arrived at the Airport.

In June 2022, 16,349 passengers arrived and departed at the Mysore Airport while in June 2021, just 2,988 passengers were recorded. July 2022 reported the highest passenger flow with 23,199 people while in July 2021, 7,060 people took flights.

In August 2022, a passenger movement of 16,181 was recorded while 8,474 passengers were recorded in 2021. In September 2022, 16,539 passengers arrived and departed from the Mysore Airport and in 2021, 8,330 passengers were recorded.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that increased travel, COVID-free atmosphere, double dose of vaccination, a fearless environment at all tourist places have all contributed to the increased passenger flow. Everyone is travelling and air is the preferred mode by industrialists, businessmen, doctors, IT-BT personnel and tourists, he said.

“On an average, we are getting 600 to 700 passengers per day and the numbers are only growing by the day. July this year reported a passenger flow of 23,199 and this is remarkable. This number has been boosted as we have increased landing and take-offs to various destinations,” he said.

If one observes the figures of last year and compares them with the data of this year, it shows that the passengers to and from the Mysore Airport has doubled and in some months it has crossed the double mark.

“The potential is huge and once the runway is expanded, the future is bright for the Airport. MP Pratap Simha, the AAI and related Department officers are in continuous talks with various airline operators to increase the number of flights and frequencies to more destinations,” Manjunath added.