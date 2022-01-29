No night curfew from Jan. 31
News

No night curfew from Jan. 31

January 29, 2022

Bengaluru: In a big relief for business and commercial establishments and the people at large, the State Government has decided to lift the night curfew from Jan. 31.

Announcing this at a press briefing at Bengaluru this noon, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said the Government has decided to do away with night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) and 50:50 occupancy rule from Jan. 31.

The 50:50 rule in Hotels and Restaurants  too has been lifted, Ashoka said adding there will be restrictions on attendance at marriages and functions, with only 200 people allowed inside halls and 300 outside.

All places of worship will be allowed to open in full capacity from Jan. 31.  However, restrictions on protests, fairs and shandies would continue until further notice. Cinema theatres, swimming pools, gyms, are allowed to open with 50% occupancy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching