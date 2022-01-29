No night curfew from Jan. 31

January 29, 2022

Bengaluru: In a big relief for business and commercial establishments and the people at large, the State Government has decided to lift the night curfew from Jan. 31.

Announcing this at a press briefing at Bengaluru this noon, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said the Government has decided to do away with night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) and 50:50 occupancy rule from Jan. 31.

The 50:50 rule in Hotels and Restaurants too has been lifted, Ashoka said adding there will be restrictions on attendance at marriages and functions, with only 200 people allowed inside halls and 300 outside.

All places of worship will be allowed to open in full capacity from Jan. 31. However, restrictions on protests, fairs and shandies would continue until further notice. Cinema theatres, swimming pools, gyms, are allowed to open with 50% occupancy.