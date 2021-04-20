No oxygen shortage, assert Minister, MP

April 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar today asserted that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in Mysuru. “COVID cases are under control in Mysuru now and the city faces no oxygen shortage. Yes, cases might double or treble in the coming days and we are discussing with the Deputy Commissioner on what steps to be taken to meet the future oxygen demand ,” he told reporters in city this morning.

Somashekar paid a surprise visit to K.R. Hospital to see how COVID patients are treated there and took stock of the situation of food, oxygen and medical supply in wards including the ICUs along with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MLA L. Nagendra and other officials and elected representatives.

The DC briefed the Minister and the MP that Mysuru needs 12 Kilo Litres of oxygen daily and the present supply stands at 13 Kilo Litres. “The death rate has increased in Mysuru as patients are rushing to the District Hospital in the eleventh hour only when they are desperate for oxygen. They are being directly taken in to the ICUs and as such there is an increase in the death rate. There is no shortage of oxygen as of now,” the DC apprised the Minister.

Later, MP Pratap Simha too told reporters that as of now there is no shortage of oxygen and the Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tank at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) behind the K.R. Hospital Stone Building was meeting the requirements.

The Minister told media persons that today, 47,000 vials of COVID vaccines have arrived in Mysuru to meet the immediate demand. “I am watching the situation in Mysuru closely and today’s surprise visit was to actually check the ground reality. I will hold a meeting with the District Authorities today evening to discuss the future demands of beds, oxygen, medicines and also vaccination. The situation in Mysuru is not alarming as of now and we are alert,” he asserted.

“There will not be a complete lockdown with opposition to it from within the Government and also from the opposition parties. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would have a virtual discussion with the Governor and Opposition parties today after which he would announce the COVID-control measures. The next two months are crucial to manage things during this period and to take certain stringent steps, meetings are being held with leaders of all parties,” Somashekar added.