Trauma Care Centre to treat covid patients from tomorrow: 100 beds ready

April 20, 2021

Vaccination Centre shifted to Govt. Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: With no let up in Corona positive cases, the District Administration has decided to convert Trauma Care Centre situated in the premises of PKTB Hospital on KRS Road in city as Covid Hospital from tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri said that the Trauma Care Centre, which is under the control of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), will be used to treat Corona positive patients from tomorrow. Whatever manpower such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and infrastructure like beds, cots and oxygen required to treat patients will be provided to the Centre immediately.

Dr. Virupaksha, Medical Superintendent, PKTB Hospital, Dr. Jayashekar, Resident Medical Officer and Nodal Officer of PKTB, and Dr. Prashanth, Associate Professor of MMC&RI, are personally supervising setting up of 100 beds including 10 ICU beds at Trauma Care Centre. The second floor of the building has been reserved for asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms.

The ICU beds were located in the ground floor. New cots and mattresses have been arranged at the Centre. This Centre would be helpful to shift asymptomatic patients. Already, Mandakalli COVID Care Centre was fully readied to handle patients with mild symptoms.

Vaccination at new location

The vaccination drive, which was going on in Trauma Care Centre till now, will be shifted to the nearby Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital in Brindavan Extension, till further orders, the DC added.

Meanwhile, District in-Charge Minister S.T.Somashekar and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited Trauma Care Centre and reviewed arrangements. He visited the blocks, checked the oxygen cylinder stock and beds. The Minister also inspected the Vaccination Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj and others accompanied the Minister.

According to Health Department officers, MMC&RI authorities have thoroughly cleaned and sanitised the building. Sources said there may be shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics at Trauma Centre. For which, the District Administration was in touch with District Health Department and MMC&RI over deputation of health staff till alternative arrangements are done.

Voluntary testing

Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer and Nodal Officer for RT-PCR testing and reporting, said people were voluntarily coming to Testing Centres to give the swab samples. There were over 20 testing centres all over the city but people were crowding at KR Hospital and near Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) Centres. Hitherto, Primary Health Centres were recording around 50-60 tests daily and now it has dropped to below ten.

Spread to rural areas

He observed that till last week, around 80 percent of positive cases were coming from city. Now, the city’s share has dropped to around 65 percent and the rest from rural areas. Still there was chance to reduce the positive cases if people follow safety protocols.

Each person at COVID-19 Control Room has been assigned to track at least 20 secondary contacts and persuade them to undergo test in order to break the chain. As a result, people were coming for testing voluntarily. The total number of daily testing has gone up to 6,000 to 7,000.

Private Hospital doctors have been requested to send persons who come to them with ILI and SARI symptoms to undergo RT-PCR test, for early detection and treatment, he added.

Seven mobile teams have been constituted to conduct tests at various centres in city. He said after testing, positive report is given to patients concerned within a day. However, in case of negative report, it will be conveyed through SMS within 48 hours. The positive patients will get call from the Control Room on their admission to hospital or home quarantine.

Ready for shifting

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and In-charge of COVID-19 vaccination in Government facilities, said

Trauma Care Vaccination Centre will be moved to District Ayurveda Panchakarma Hi-Tech Hospital from tomorrow as per directions of the DC.