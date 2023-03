No power supply in many parts of city tomorrow

March 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up fourth quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 KFTC, South, Hebbal, Metagalli and Mysore South Power Distribution Centres and Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre, there will be no power supply tomorrow (Mar. 5) between 10 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

66/11 KFTC Power Distribution Centre: Ashoka Road, Lashkar Mohalla, Tilak Nagar, Mission Hospital, Gandhi Square, Old Bank Road, K.T. Street, Dodda Vokkalageri Beedhi, Irwin Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Olympia Talkies, Pulikeshi Road, Kailasapuram, Mandi Mohalla, surrounding areas of Rajkamal Talkies, Shivarampet, K.R. Hospital, Boti Bazar, Devaraja Market, Dhanvanthri Road, Veeranagere, Shivaji Road, St. Mary’s Road, Gandhinagar, A.J. Block, Ganesh Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Kesare 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Subhash Nagar, N.R. Mohalla and surrounding areas.

South Power Distribution Centre: Nanjumalige Circle, Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Narayana Shastry Road, Kakaravadi, Nala Beedi, Hosakeri, Agrahara, Tyagaraja Road, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, Krishnamurthypuram, Nachanahalli Palya, Gunduraonagar, Kanakagiri, Ashokapuram, Saraswathipuram, Railway Workshop, Mahadevapura, Ramabainagar, Srirampura, Gorur village, Jayanagar, K.G. Koppal, Shivapura, Devalapura Hobli, Adichunchanagiri Road, J.P. Nagar, Ramabainagar, Mahadevapura, Parasayyanahundi, surroundings of Apollo BGS Hospitals, Kuvempunagar K-Block, Yadahalli, Rayanakere, Kalavadi, Kotehundi, Saraswathipuram 1st Main Road to 6th Main Road and sur- rounding areas.

Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal and surrounding areas, Kumbarakoppal, Toll Gate, Vani Vilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhash Nagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, M.G. Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, Archaeology Office, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout, L&T factory area and Rane Madras surrounding areas.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal Industrial Area, Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayaka Nagar, Jayadeva Nagar, B.M. Sri Nagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant surroundings, Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Subramanya Nagar, Basavanagudi, SBM Bank surroundings, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanta Nagar, Sankranti Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant, Shivamogga Steels and surrounding areas, Belagola Industrial areas, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Metagalli Industrial and surrounding areas.

Mysore South Power Distribution Centre: Srirampura 2nd Stage, Ramabainagar, Mahadevapura, Jayanagar 1st to 20th Cross, Parasayyanahundi, Shivapura, Kuvempunagar ‘K’ Block, Apollo BGS Hospitals and surrounding areas, Chikkaharadanahalli, Gorur village, Kalalavadi, Kotehundi, Yadahalli, Rayanakere, Sarswathipuram 1st Main to 6th Main, K.G. Koppal and surrounding areas.

Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre: Surrounding areas of Automotive Axle, Rane Madras road, Koorgalli Industrial Area, Hootagalli Industrial Area, Old Lunars, Theorem, Spectra Pipes, Varsha Cable, L&T, Wipro, Sriram Engineers, Rajath Battery, Damden Apartment, Hinkal Ashraya Houses and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineers NR Mohalla and VV Mohalla Divisions.